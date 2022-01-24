LA Fitness opens 42K SF location in Glenarden

Urban Edge Properties Monday announced LA Fitness, a brand of Fitness International LLC and one of the largest health club operators in the U.S, opened a 42,154-square-foot state-of-the-art gym at Woodmore Towne Centre shopping center in Glenarden.

Chris Weilminster, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Urban Edge, said the decision to bring LA Fitness to the Woodmore Towne Centre was its proven track record of consistent leasing and solid foot traffic and as the country works it way through the constraints of the pandemic, Weilminster said his group is seeing increased interest from local and national restaurants and retail.

Other signed leases at Woodmore include Ledo Pizza and European Wax, which are due to open in the first quarter of 2022. Both Burn Box and Club Pilates are due to open in the second quarter.

The property is currently 97% leased and features a lineup of leading retailers, restaurants and services including Wegmans, Costco, Best Buy, At Home, Nordstrom Rack, and Starbucks, among others. It is part of a larger 245‐acre master planned community that includes more than 500 recently constructed residences, a limited‐service hotel and a new Children’s National Prince George’s County.

The 22 acres of land adjacent to the shopping center are also part of the larger planned community and may be developed for a complementary commercial use in the future. Woodmore Towne Centre is managed by Heritage Partners.