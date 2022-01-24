Law Office of Patrick J. Fitzgerald opens doors in Easton 

The Law Office of Patrick J. Fitzgerald, LLC opened for business in Easton in December 2021, with a focus on estate planning, estate and trust administration, real estate matters and general business representation.

The law office offers tailored estate planning services for everyone, from the most basic estate to the most complex, including the preparation of wills and revocable trusts, powers of attorney, health care powers of attorney, and living wills. The firm also provides more advanced planning for business owners, farm families, physicians and dentists, children with special needs, and those with potential estate tax burden.

In addition, the firm helps families navigate the loss of a loved one by offering comprehensive estate and trust administration services, including assistance with all probate matters and the preparation of estate tax returns.

Complementary practice areas include advice and representation regarding real estate matters and general business representation, including formation, ongoing operations, employment contracts, succession planning, and business sales.

Fitzgerald is a native of Talbot County and graduated from Easton High School before completing undergraduate degrees in Accounting and Economics at the University of Pittsburgh and earning his J.D. at the University of Baltimore School of Law. After law school, Fitzgerald completed additional coursework at the University of Baltimore, earning and LLM (Master of Laws) in taxation and a certificate in estate planning.

He has practiced law in Easton since 2008, initially with Ewing, Dietz, Fountain & Kaludis, P.A. and then with the Law Office of Charles T. Capute LLC.

Fitzgerald is engaged in the community and is a member and past-president of the Rotary Club Easton. He currently serves on the University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation of Shore Regional Health Planned Giving Advisory Board and the Board of Trustees of Wye River Upper School. He was the founding chair of the Talbot County Public Schools Education Foundation Advisory Board, where he remains an emeritus board member. He has also been involved in community theatre with the Avalon Foundation and is an active member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish.

Fitzgerald lives in Easton with his wife, Lexa, daughter, Kathryn, and Labradoodle, Fozzie. When he’s not in the office or with his family, you can find him on the golf course or navigating the waterways of Talbot County.

The Law Office of Patrick J. Fitzgerald is located in downtown Easton at 22 North Washington St., Suite 200.