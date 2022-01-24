PG nonprofit expands into Anne Arundel County

Largo-based Prince George’s Child Resource Center Inc. (PGCRC) recently expanded to deliver services to child care providers in Anne Arundel County through a restructuring move as mandated by the Maryland Family Network (MFN) last year.

PGCRC and the Arundel Child Care Connections (ACCC) are now operating as one entity and are working together to ensure the seamless continuity of programming for the child care provider community in both counties. This newly blended organization will create more efficiencies in both counties and allow for more capacity to dedicate to program service delivery.

As part of the expansion, all current employees in both counties will be retained, and three positions will be added to the staff including two family resource specialists and an early childhood business coach.