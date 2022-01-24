Super Lawyers | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP, is pleased to announce eight of the firm’s attorneys have been named 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers and six have been identified as 2022 Maryland Rising Stars. Additionally, managing partner Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum and partners Joseph Espo and Dana McKee were each honored for being selected as a Maryland Super Lawyer for the 10th year.

The attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers are:

2022 MARYLAND SUPER LAWYERS

Greg Care – General Litigation

Joseph B. Espo – Pl. General: Plaintiff

Andy Freeman – Class Action

Eve Hill – Civil Rights

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum – Civil Rights

Andrew Levy – Business Litigation

Brooke Lierman – Employment & Labor

Dana McKee – Family Law

2022 MARYLAND RISING STARS

Chelsea Crawford – General Litigation

Kevin Docherty – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

Neel Lalchandani – Civil Rights

Anthony May – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

Anisha Queen – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

Jessica Weber – Civil Rights