Super Lawyers | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP, is pleased to announce eight of the firm’s attorneys have been named 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers and six have been identified as 2022 Maryland Rising Stars. Additionally, managing partner Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum and partners Joseph Espo and Dana McKee were each honored for being selected as a Maryland Super Lawyer for the 10th year.
The attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers are:
2022 MARYLAND SUPER LAWYERS
Greg Care – General Litigation
Joseph B. Espo – Pl. General: Plaintiff
Andy Freeman – Class Action
Eve Hill – Civil Rights
Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum – Civil Rights
Andrew Levy – Business Litigation
Brooke Lierman – Employment & Labor
Dana McKee – Family Law
2022 MARYLAND RISING STARS
Chelsea Crawford – General Litigation
Kevin Docherty – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff
Neel Lalchandani – Civil Rights
Anthony May – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff
Anisha Queen – Civil Litigation: Plaintiff
Jessica Weber – Civil Rights