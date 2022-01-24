Who remembers Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti?

Today is Monday, the 47th anniversary of the premiere of the scandalous and short-lived television series “Hot l Baltimore.”
Here are some other news items.
— Porn star Stormy Daniels will be a witness for the prosecution against attorney Michael Avenatti.
— Virginia’s new attorney general fires state universities’ chief lawyers.
— Testimony via Zoom violated defendant’s right to confront witnesses, Missouri high court rules.
— Federal judge finds woman not guilty in protest of border wall construction on tribal land.
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.