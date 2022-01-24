Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Who remembers Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti?

University lawyers, Zoom testimony, border wall round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 24, 2022

Today is Monday, the 47th anniversary of the premiere of the scandalous and short-lived television series “Hot l Baltimore.”

Here are some other news items.

— Porn star Stormy Daniels will be a witness for the prosecution against attorney Michael Avenatti.

— Virginia’s new attorney general fires state universities’ chief lawyers.

— Testimony via Zoom violated defendant’s right to confront witnesses, Missouri high court rules.

— Federal judge finds woman not guilty in protest of border wall construction on tribal land.

