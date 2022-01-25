Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, Tuesday announced the formal selection of Maryland for the next phase of the company’s major U.S. manufacturing expansion.

Greenland will provide additional details on the specific location in Maryland closer to the planned grand opening of its new 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the assembly of Greenland’s expanding line of electric industrial vehicles, the company plans to use the new facility, which is targeted to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year, as a product showcase to further empower its sales team.

Maryland ranks first among the states in federal R&D obligations, and is home to more than 60 federal agencies and twice as many federal laboratories (74) as any other state.

Strategically located, the Port of Baltimore is the nation’s leading Roll On/Roll Off port. It is served by two Class I freight rail lines, and offers immediate access to interstates 95 and 70, the major thoroughfares to points north, south and west. In addition to Maryland’s own Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, three other major airports are just a short drive away, in neighboring Washington, northern Virginia and Philadelphia. In addition, the Baltimore-Washington area is the nation’s fourth-largest market.