Hughes, NSS announce 8-year deal to deploy enhanced pipeline monitoring network

Germantown-based satellite technologies company Hughes Network Systems LLC and Network Services Solutions (NSS), a Gaithersburg-headquartered provider of complete network solutions, Tuesday announced an eight-year agreement to upgrade, expand and manage the satellite monitoring network for a large petroleum customer of NSS.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The network comprises more than 1,300 very small aperture terminals (VSATs) installed along the pipeline route, diverse network operations centers for reliability, and Ku-band capacity on the EchoStar 105 satellite.

Hughes and NSS, a wholly owned subsidiary of SatWays, have collaborated on this network since 2005. The new agreement allows for expansion of the network to meet growing demand and a systemwide upgrade to Hughes JUPITER™ technology.