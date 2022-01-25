Preservation Md. receives $150K for ‘Snoots House’ project

Preservation Maryland announced Tuesday it received $150,000 from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy Program for work on the historic structure known as the “Snoots House,” in the Historic District of Brunswick.

Preservation Maryland, the statewide nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and adaptive reuse of Maryland’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes, is working closely with the City of Brunswick and the community on next steps for the project. The development firm Taft-Mills Group has agreed to transfer ownership of the property to the city. From there, Preservation Maryland will manage the preservation project on behalf of the city.

Partners are in discussion about what “Snoots House” will become but feel strongly about its future as a community asset.

Part of the partners’ work together will be officially naming the project as more history about the property, located at 9 South Maple Ave., is uncovered. Current research suggests the structure has been in place since at least 1840, if not earlier, while the lot on which it sits was platted in 1787.

“Snoots House” is one of only 12 extant structures built while the town was still known as Berlin, prior to the 1890 name change to Brunswick. This makes the property a rare local historical resource and representative of a unique part of the town’s heritage. With such significant resources dwindling, saving the house is more important than ever, ensuring the valuable history of Old Berlin and its buildings remain in existence.

In addition to the funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Preservation Maryland received $9,000 from the Delaplaine Foundation for the project.