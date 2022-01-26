4 Wheel Parts to open second Md. location

4 Wheel Parts, a California-based retailer of 4×4 and off-road products, announced Wednesday the company will open its second Maryland location Feb. 5 in Towson at 1019 York Road.

The Towson location marks the 101st 4 Wheel Parts store in the U.S. The company’s other Maryland store is at 6715-B Ritchie Hwy. in Glen Burnie.

A division of Transamerican Auto Parts and acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. in 2016, 4WP sells and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for off-road enthusiasts through 101 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and online.