Alisa C. Fornwald | Tydings & Rosenberg

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2022

Tydings & Rosenberg LLP welcomes Alisa C. Fornwald as an associate in its business, corporate, and tax department.

Fornwald’s experience includes general business transactions and real estate matters, including: reviewing and negotiating commercial leases; assisting with the preparation of liquor license applications and filing with appropriate agencies; preparing USPTO filings; and counseling a client on 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organizations.

She is a graduate of the American University Washington College of Law, where she served as a research assistant.

