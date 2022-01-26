Harbor Link breaks ground on telecommunications infrastructure project

Harbor Link Holdings LLC, a Maryland-based telecommunications infrastructure company, broke ground on the construction of a 60-mile, diverse conduit route set to enhance connectivity between Baltimore, Maryland, Washington and northern Virginia, the company announced Wednesday.

The route features conduit for fiber optic cables to enable multi-path, high-speed connectivity along the Interstate 95 corridor. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fiber capacity, with more than 300 access points to enable connectivity to bridge the digital divide for underserved communities along the route.

The new route offers dual-diverse paths along Interstate 95 and Maryland Route 97, fortifying connectivity from Baltimore to northern Virginia, home to the world’s largest data center and network connectivity hub. This corridor currently has limited access to dark fiber — raw data pipes that can be lit and serviced by providers and private network operators for enhanced data transmission and security.

Harbor Link’s new infrastructure project will offer much-needed route diversity to support pathway resilience and deliver end-to-end connectivity in under 1 millisecond between Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Future phases may consist of network expansions further into Virginia, Delaware and other areas around the mid-Atlantic region.