Kerianne P. Kemmerzell | Tydings & Rosenberg

Tydings & Rosenberg LLP announced that Kerianne P. Kemmerzell became a partner with the firm.

Kemmerzell practices in the areas of employment law, immigration, estate litigation, general litigation, and family law. In her employment practice, she counsels small and medium-sized companies on a wide range of labor, employment, and immigration matters. In her family law practice, she represents clients in divorce cases as well as disputes involving custody, alimony and child support, and division of assets.

She is admitted to practice in Maryland. She is a member of the American Bar Association and its family law section. She is also a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, Bar Association of Baltimore City, Baltimore County Bar Association, and American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Kemmerzell serves on the board of directors of Marian House, which provides housing and support services to women and children in the Baltimore area. This safe environment allows women to confront emotional and socioeconomic barriers and transition to stable and independent lives.