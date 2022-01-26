ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL ASSISTANT/PARALEGAL

Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White, one of the law firms recognized in Baltimore Magazine’s “Best Places to Work”, is seeking a Legal Assistant/Paralegal to assist our Personal Injury department. Qualified candidates should have at least 3 years’ experience assisting personal injury lawyers, possess excellent organizational, communication, and time management skills, as well as an ability to multi-task. Reliability, dependability, and attention to detail are a must. Ideally, the candidate will be a team player with the ability to work independently and take initiative, as appropriate. The candidate must have experience drafting discovery, understanding medical records and medical bills, along with e-filing. Great firm, competitive compensation, work-life balance, PTO, and paid parking to name just a few of our benefits!

All resumes, along with cover letter and salary requirements should be sent in confidence to semich@silvermanthompson.com

Job Type: Full-time/In-office

