Tracy Rezvani | Howard County Government

Tracy Rezvani was appointed administrator of Howard County’s Office of Consumer Protection, within the Department of Community Resources and Services (DCRS).

Rezvani formerly served as investigative programs administrator for the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection where she managed investigations, outreach, advocacy, licensing and other special programs.

Rezvani has more than 25 years of legal experience in consumer protection law. During her career, she has authored numerous consumer protection publications, volunteered her time to advance consumer protection issues, and managed law firms representing consumers, nonprofits and small businesses.

She currently volunteers as a director of the D.C. Consumer Rights Coalition and has been a Panelist for the American Arbitration Association since 2012.

Rezvani holds a Bachelor of Science in business & management from the University of Maryland, College Park and a Juris Doctor from George Washington University Law School. She is a member of the Bar in both Maryland and the District of Columbia.