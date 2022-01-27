DocGo to acquire Mid Atlantic Care, expand to Md.

DocGo, a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement to acquire three ambulance licenses and additional assets from Mid Atlantic Care, a medical transportation provider with operations in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

This expansion enables DocGo to provide basic life support, advanced life support and specialty care transport services to Delaware residents through its mobility platform, Ambulnz by DocGo, with plans to expand to Maryland and Pennsylvania soon.

DocGo delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. The company’s mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, give patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.