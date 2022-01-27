Ifeanyi O. Ezeigbo | Goodell DeVries

Ifeanyi O. Ezeigbo has joined Goodell DeVries as an associate.

Ezeigbo practices in the firm’s medical malpractice group, where he represents health care providers and health care institutions in all phases of medical malpractice litigation from commencement to completion. Before coming to Goodell DeVries, he was of counsel at a mid-sized regional law firm with his practice focused on railroad liability, premises liability, and medical malpractice defense. Prior to entering private practice, he served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Alfred Nance on the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

Ezeigbo was named to the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Black Lawyers Top 100 for 2020 and 2021.