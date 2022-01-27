Mark Mercer | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, hired Mark Mercer as sustainability engineer.

He previously worked as a Project Engineer with Smith Mechanical.

Mercer will support the company’s sustainability team to devise, implement and evaluate innovative sustainable business initiatives that positively impact the company’s portfolio and clients. This includes furthering the company’s mission of assuring that all newly-constructed buildings satisfy the U.S. Green Building Council’s thresholds of sustainability and earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

He will also analyze and evaluate existing mechanical systems to achieve optimum energy efficiency and track emerging legislation that impacts the commercial real estate industry as it relates to building sustainability standards.