Micah Miles | Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore

Micah Miles, Ph.D. was named staff scientist with the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and a program manager with the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

Micah supports the Healthy Harbor Initiative, which organizes projects, programs and partnerships that educate and engage the Baltimore community in restoring and protecting Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. She manages the organization’s environmental programs including habitat restoration projects around the Harbor, educational programs, corporate engagement programs and more.

As staff scientist, she collects and analyzes water quality data from the Inner Harbor and communicates it to partners and the public. Miles holds a doctorate in integrative conservation from the University of Georgia and is a certified associate ecologist and associate wildlife biologist.