Godspeed Capital of Woodbine acquires Savli Group

Godspeed Capital Management LP, a lower middle-market defense and government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm in Woodbine, Friday announced the successful acquisition of Savli Group Inc., a professional services company providing ServiceNow Software and Information Technology automation solutions to mission-oriented Federal Agencies, including the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The newly acquired Savli will join as the second add-on to Godspeed Capital’s existing portfolio companies, Varen Technologies, Inc. and Exceptional Software Strategies Inc., under a recently formed cyber and technology solutions platform holding company designed to provide U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community agencies with a full suite of solutions and services to combat an increasing and ever-evolving level of cybersecurity and intelligence threats.

Founded in 1996 by former NASA engineer and entrepreneur Vishal Desai, Savli boasts a 26-year history of successfully implementing and integrating innovative mission-critical Software and Information Technology solutions for discerning U.S. government and commercial clients. The company is a ServiceNow Elite Partner solutions provider for key intelligence community customers. Specific solutions and services include tailored implementations, integrations, digital transformation services, consulting, and strategy development.

Savli is an “Elite Partner” with ServiceNow, one of only 120 elite service & sales partners globally. Nearly each of the Company’s more than 20 specialized employees, primarily focused on professional delivery, hold high level security clearances. By offering an end-to-end solution with respect to the ServiceNow continuum, Savli is critically important to ensuring the successful implementation of next-generation, mission-critical Information Technology roadmaps for its U.S. Intelligence Community customers.

Savli Group was advised by Star Advisory Services and supported by legal counsel Miles & Stockbridge.