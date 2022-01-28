ADVERTISEMENT
LEGAL SECRETARY
Towson Attorney looking for Legal Secretary with one year criminal and auto accident claims experience, more experience is a plus, must have excellent organization and computer skills.
Salary, bonus, and 10-20% over present salary possible, free parking.
Please email or fax resume and salary requirements to joeglasslaw@aol.com or fax to 410-823-4217 for immediate consideration.
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.