By: Jobs January 28, 2022

LEGAL SECRETARY

Towson Attorney looking for Legal Secretary with one year criminal and auto accident claims experience, more experience is a plus, must have excellent organization and computer skills.

Salary, bonus, and 10-20% over present salary possible, free parking.

Please email or fax resume and salary requirements to joeglasslaw@aol.com or fax to 410-823-4217 for immediate consideration.

