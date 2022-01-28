Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lockheed Martin declares Q1 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2022

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corporation’s board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2022 dividend of $2.80 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 25 to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1.

Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

