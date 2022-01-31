ANTHONY GREEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Apartment search
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, appellant, Anthony Green, entered a plea of not guilty, consented to proceed on an agreed statement of facts and was convicted of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a crime of violence. In his timely
appeal he challenges the trial court’s denial of his motion to suppress.
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.