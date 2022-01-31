Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ANTHONY GREEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 31, 2022

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Apartment search

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, appellant, Anthony Green, entered a plea of not guilty, consented to proceed on an agreed statement of facts and was convicted of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a crime of violence. In his timely
appeal he challenges the trial court’s denial of his motion to suppress.

Read the opinion

1 of 1 article

0 articles remaining

Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Register For More Articles ×

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo