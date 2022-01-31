DEVON RICHARDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Prior conviction

Appellant, Mr. Devon Richardson, shot Mr. Elijah Johnson multiple times, killing him, following a heated altercation in the afternoon of October 26, 2017, on the corner of Benton Heights and Belwood Avenues in Baltimore City. Mr. Richardson was arrested on November 2, 2017 and charged with killing Mr. Johnson. Over four days in June and July 2019, Mr. Richardson was tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City for murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm with a disqualifying conviction. He argued that the killing of Mr. Johnson was justified under theories of self-defense and defense of

others.

