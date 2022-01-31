Elrich wants to replace development impact fees with targeted tax plan

Montgomery County officials are seeking a change in how the jurisdiction assesses taxes on new developments that may make the county more enticing to developers and pay for new transit projects.

The proposal would create a tax on properties along planned rapid bus projects to replace impact fees on developers. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the proposal, if enacted, would allow the county to be more competitive with Northern Virginia as well as other portions of the state.

“We spend a lot of time analyzing Montgomery County versus our competition and you know, the good news … is we tax less than most of the surrounding jurisdictions,” said Elrich. “However, we have a tax that is misplaced in the process that raises the price of doing business in Montgomery County, unlike other jurisdictions.”

Montgomery County already has the ability to create special transportation taxing districts. Included in that law is the ability to draw sometimes complicated boundaries.

The change in how the county levies the tax would provide a direct revenue source for projects, including rapid bus transit lanes along Rockville Pike.

Under the bill sought by Elrich, any projects in a new transportation taxing district would not be subject to impact fees.

“This actually is a win on the development side,” said Elrich. “It’s a win on the county side and it’s better than the existing (law) where I can’t protect people.”

The county executive said the fee would supplant or alter how the county administers impact fees or existing special transportation taxing districts. One such district includes the White Flint area, which has no plan to fund projects such as rapid bus lanes.

“It makes no sense to exclude them from partially funding this and have everyone else pay for it,” said Elrich.

Del. Mark Korman, D-Montgomery and chair of the House Appropriations Transportation subcommittee, warned that the lack of such an amendment could create problems.

“I think you’re going to have quite a battle on your hands at both the state level and county level from those property owners,” he said.

Elrich said the impact fees currently collected require developers to build in the costs on the front end.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t think, at the end of the day, that the county’s balance sheet will be at least as healthy as it would be with an impact tax with the added benefit of I can build stuff in the long term,” he said.

Elrich said the under the current system “every project (in Montgomery County) would pencil out more expensively” when compared to identical projects in Northern Virginia.

Elrich said his proposal would focus on projects in affected areas.

The new long-term tax would directly fund 20-30 year bonds for specific projects “that would serve the places that are being taxed,” the county executive said.

“It’s direct,” he said. “It serves the communities. When they pay impact taxes, there’s no guarantee that the impact tax will even be spent in the place where it’s collected.”

Elrich is seeking the change in advance of the possible redevelopment of the site of the former White Flint Mall in Rockville. The site along Rockville Pike has been vacant since the mall was closed and razed six years ago.

The property was once on the short list as a potential site for Amazon’s HQ2 project. More recently there have been proposals to build a combination of office, retail, residential and a hotel on the lot.

“I feel some urgency because I’m beginning to see a great interest, for example, in White Flint around the life sciences. A lot of people are talking to us about projects there and elsewhere in the county.”