HOWARD COUNTY, MARYLAND v. RUSSELL A. McCLAIN, et al.

Zoning — Textual amendment — Illegal special law

This case presents an uncommon occurrence―a successful constitutional challenge to a zoning authority’s textual amendment. Glenelg Country School (“GCS”) was granted an exclusive use easement by Appellees, a group of persons who own pipestem strips of

land adjacent to GCS’s property. In order to build on and around the pipestems, GCS submitted a conditional use petition to the Howard County Hearing Examiner. The Hearing Examiner denied the petition and GCS appealed.

