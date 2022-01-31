JOHN WILLIAM SAWYER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Filing of charges — Statute of limitations

On June 29, 2019, in the District Court of Maryland for Harford County, the State charged John William Sawyer, the appellant, with six misdemeanor offenses arising from conduct that occurred on June 28, 2018. Mr. Sawyer filed a motion to dismiss the charges on the ground that the one-year limitations period for the commencement of prosecution had expired before the State filed charges.

