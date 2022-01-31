Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JOHN WILLIAM SAWYER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 31, 2022

Criminal procedure — Filing of charges — Statute of limitations

On June 29, 2019, in the District Court of Maryland for Harford County, the State charged John William Sawyer, the appellant, with six misdemeanor offenses arising from conduct that occurred on June 28, 2018. Mr. Sawyer filed a motion to dismiss the charges on the ground that the one-year limitations period for the commencement of prosecution had expired before the State filed charges.

Read the opinion

