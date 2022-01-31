Kaiser Permanente opens comprehensive care center in Lutherville-Timonium

Kaiser Permanente opened its newest health care center in Lutherville-Timonium on Monday, the Oakland, California-based health system announced.

The 222,000-square-foot Lutherville-Timonium Medical Center, the health care system’s largest in Baltimore County, is expected to serve more than 16,400 Kaiser Permanente members in the greater Baltimore region and see at least 175,000 visits per year. The center will employ more than 250 staff members and 100 physicians.

“I’m honored to offer our patients in the Baltimore area best-in-class, coordinated care from our outstanding physicians,” said Richard McCarthy, executive medical director for Kaiser Permanente, in a press release. “Expanding care to this state-of-the art facility enables us to provide an unparalleled level of service across dozens of specialties and perform advanced procedures that improve the lives of our patients.”

The comprehensive care center, Kaiser Permanente’s sixth in the mid-Atlantic region, will offer more than 30 medical specialties, including, gynecology, dermatology and neurology, among others. The center also features a 24-hour advanced urgent care; 24-hour radiology and laboratory services, extended weekday and weekend pharmacy hours, an ambulatory surgery center that will offer numerous advanced surgeries and a new exam room layout.

The building also received a LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for implementing sustainability measures related to site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

The facility is located at 2391 Greenspring Drive. The Lutherville-Timonium Medical Center was first announced by Kaiser Permanente in 2019. It is the third of six new next-generation medical centers opening across the larger mid-Atlantic region over the next 14 months.

In total, Kaiser Permanente operates 35 facilities across Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.