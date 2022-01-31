Supreme Court history could have been made 51 years ago

Today is Monday, the 34th anniversary of Super Bowl XXII in which Washington’s football team defeated the Denver Broncos 42-10 behind four second-quarter touchdown passes by the game’s most valuable player, Doug Williams.

Here are some more news items.

— A Black woman applied for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court — in 1971.

— Former death row inmate will be parole eligible in five years.

— Since-retired judge’s nude online selfie did not warrant disciplinary action.

— Accused drug trafficker will remain in home detention despite plea to see grandchildren.