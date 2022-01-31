Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court history could have been made 51 years ago

Ex-death row inmate, retired judge, accused drug trafficker round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 31, 2022

Today is Monday, the 34th anniversary of Super Bowl XXII in which Washington’s football team defeated the Denver Broncos 42-10 behind four second-quarter touchdown passes by the game’s most valuable player, Doug Williams.

Here are some more news items.

— A Black woman applied for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court — in 1971.

— Former death row inmate will be parole eligible in five years.

— Since-retired judge’s nude online selfie did not warrant disciplinary action.

— Accused drug trafficker will remain in home detention despite plea to see grandchildren.

1 of 1 article

0 articles remaining

Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Register For More Articles ×

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo