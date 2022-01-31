TRACEY LENHARDT MCQUAID v. STEVE KANE, et al.

Torts — Negligence — Premises liability

In a complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, appellant, Tracey Lenhardt McQuaid, alleged that she slipped, fell, and sustained injuries at the home of the appellees, Steve Kane and Anita Iverson (“the Homeowners”), during a “puppy playdate.”

Ms. McQuaid sued the Homeowners for negligence on a theory of premises liability, alleging that they failed to warn her of the black ice and wet moss that she contends caused her fall. The Homeowners moved for summary judgment, arguing that they owed Ms. McQuaid no duty to inspect, and that being bumped by one or both dogs was the cause in fact of her fall and injuries.

