Lawmakers propose setting qualifications for top Md. health official

Maryland’s next health secretary may have to meet more stringent qualifications under a bill in the Maryland General Assembly.

State law sets no qualifications for the position. A pandemic entering its third year and its effect on minorities raises questions about who should lead the state’s health response, according to Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, D-Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

“These are unprecedented times where we are living through a state of emergency through a pandemic,” said Peña-Melnyk, who is vice chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee and sponsor of House Bill 287. “It’s really chaotic right now. It’s so important that the secretary has experience and a background in public health.”

The bill requires the next health secretary to have experience or education in at least one of five qualifications: health law or policy; health care facilities administration; health economics or financial management; government operations related to health care; or as a health care provider.

Peña-Melnyk, who represents a large minority and immigrant community said the state response to the coronavirus and vaccine rollout “was in such disarray with no consistency among the states.”

“We are learning that we need to have all-hands-on deck, where we have to have to be really prepared for the future and for public health,” she said.

The relationship between Health Secretary Dennis Schrader and the legislature has been an uneasy one.

“This is not personal because the bill will not apply to the current administration,” said Peña-Melnyk. “We are getting ready for an election and whoever wins, it doesn’t take away the right to appoint a health secretary. It does say this person must have a health background.”

The pandemic and a ransomware incident that crippled state health department websites and partially blinded COVID-19 monitoring heightened tensions.

“My level of frustration is high at this point with MDH and historically, under the current leadership of this department, it has been very frustrating wit their lack of transparency and accountability, their inability to have adequate foresight and to respond to very real public health concerns that have come up,” said Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Howard and Baltimore counties.

“I think the level of frustration stems from the fact that there is poor leadership,” Lam said. “I think you can draw a line from the poor leadership we’ve seen to a lack of understanding of public health and some really important tenets of how to improve the health of the community. A secretary of health with a really strong background in public health will make sure that the leadership understands science, medicine, policy and public health.”

Lam, a physician with a public health background, sponsored legislation in 2018 that would have set basic requirements for deputy secretaries within the department. The bill followed Schrader’s appointment as deputy secretary of health care financing.

Schrader has no public health or medical experience. His time at the University of Maryland Medical System focused on construction rather than health policy. Before that, he served as the state director of homeland security.

“You need to have a background in health more than just managing construction,” said Peña-Melnyk.

More than a dozen different people have led the Department of Health or it’s predecessor, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Of those, eight were either physicians, a registered nurse or held an advanced degree in public health or a related field.

Michael Ricci, a Hogan spokesman, said the bill “calls for education and experience in the health care field” and would not have disqualified Schrader had it already been in effect.

“Though I’m not sure about the federal health secretary, actually. Xavier Becerra might not have made the cut under those guidelines,” said Ricci. “Regardless, I don’t think not being a doctor would make a health secretary less qualified. I invite anyone to make the argument that (former Deputy Health Secretary) Fran Phillips would have been less qualified than some of the health officers she oversaw.”

Peña-Melnyk’s bill does not impose the standards on a state health secretary that are in place for local health officers. Instead, highly qualified candidates could include those with doctorates and master’s degrees in public health, she said.

“I really think that it’s not necessary to be a physician, and the law doesn’t need to be that narrow,” said Peña-Melnyk.

The health officers or their deputies in Maryland’s 24 major political subdivisions must be a doctor licensed to practice medicine within the state.

In 2006, Baltimore County Executive Jim Smith created a second deputy position after learning his health officer was unqualified. Pierre Vigilance possessed a medical degree. He was not licensed to practice medicine. The county hired a second deputy at the same $140,000 salary to meet legal requirements.

More than 20 states set professional qualifications for their top public health officials.

Six require that the top state public health official be a licensed physician. Seven require a licensed physician and have extra public health degrees or experience. Four others require the top official or a deputy or member of a governing board to be a doctor. Six states have minimum requirements but do not demand a medical degree.

Lam, a physician, said the qualification is worth considering.

“It would make sense that if the health officer or the deputy health officer has to be a physician, then by extension their boss, who is the secretary of health, maybe should be a physician as well,” said Lam.