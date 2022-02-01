Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Danielle Torain, Open Society Institute Baltimore

Danielle Torain joins Sloane Brown to talk about her first two years as director of Open Society Institute Baltimore, and how COVID-19, issues of racial equity and new motherhood have affected that role.
By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown February 1, 2022
Danielle Torain joins Sloane Brown to talk about her first two years as director of Open Society Institute Baltimore, and how COVID-19, issues of racial equity and new motherhood have affected that role.
Tagged with: Baltimore Loyola University Maryland Off the Record Sloane Brown