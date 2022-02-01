Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Danielle Torain, Open Society Institute Baltimore

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown February 1, 2022

Danielle Torain joins Sloane Brown to talk about her first two years as director of Open Society Institute Baltimore, and how COVID-19, issues of racial equity and new motherhood have affected that role.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.

 

