CHARLES CHASE, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Commitment record

In 1995, Charles Chase, III, appellant, appeared with counsel in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. In accordance with the plea agreement, the court sentenced him to a total term of 50 years’ imprisonment, suspending all but 25 years, and a five-year term of supervised probation upon release. In 2021, the self-represented Mr. Chase filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence claiming that the court had sentenced him to a total term of 50 years, with all but five years suspended.

