Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHARLES CHASE, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 2, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Commitment record

In 1995, Charles Chase, III, appellant, appeared with counsel in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. In accordance with the plea agreement, the court sentenced him to a total term of 50 years’ imprisonment, suspending all but 25 years, and a five-year term of supervised probation upon release. In 2021, the self-represented Mr. Chase filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence claiming that the court had sentenced him to a total term of 50 years, with all but five years suspended.

Read the opinion

1 of 1 article

0 articles remaining

Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Register For More Articles ×

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo