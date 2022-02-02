DWAYNE TORRENCE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Use of handgun in felony

In 2020, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City found appellant, Dwayne Torrence, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Maurice Finney and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence (Case No. 117223005) and guilty of attempted murder in the first-degree of Diamonta Boyd, conspiracy to murder Boyd, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person (Case No. 117223006).

