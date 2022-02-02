Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JANICE MASON, et al. v. INDIAN ACRES CLUB OF CHESAPEAKE BAY, INC.

By: Unreported Opinions February 2, 2022

Civil litigation — Summary judgment motion — Request for postponement

In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, Janice Mason and Robert Pilaitis, appellants, contend that the court abused its discretion in denying their request for postponement of a hearing on a motion for summary judgment filed by appellee Indian Acres Club of Chesapeake Bay, Inc. (“IAC”).

Read the opinion

1 of 1 article

0 articles remaining

Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Register For More Articles ×

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo