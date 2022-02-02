Jannine Hayes | Knott Realty Group

Jannine Hayes, commercial leasing representative at Knott Realty Group, has been elected to the board of directors of NAIOP Maryland.

The local association has approximately 400 members and represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the state. Part of NAIOP, a network of approximately 55 chapters in North America, the association is comprised of commercial real estate development companies and professionals engaged with affiliated service companies including the architectural, brokerage, construction, interior design and law industries.

Hayes is responsible for leasing activities for Knott Realty Group’s portfolio of flex, industrial and office buildings situated throughout the Maryland and Florida markets.

Since joining the association in 2015, Hayes has been actively involved, most recently leading the group’s event and planning efforts for more than four years as chair of the NAIOP Maryland Programs Committee.