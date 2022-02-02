ADVERTISEMENT

NOW HIRING: ASSISTANT STATE PROSECUTOR (CONTRACT)

The Office of the State Prosecutor is a statewide independent agency charged with investigating and prosecuting criminal offenses related to public corruption, official misconduct, election and campaign finance law violations, and other crimes.

The Office of the State Prosecutor is seeking applicants for a contractual Assistant State Prosecutor position. Maryland Bar membership and at least two years of litigation experience are required. Ideal candidates will have excellent legal research, writing and advocacy skills. Salary range is approximately- $70,000 – $90,000 (depending on experience and qualifications). The Assistant State Prosecutor will be responsible for the oversight of criminal investigations and the prosecution of misdemeanor and felony matters throughout the State of Maryland, including trials, appeals and post-conviction matters. To apply, submit your resume and a writing sample to Genie Gunthrop, Director of Administration, at genie.gunthrop@maryland.gov no later than February 14, 2022. Visit our website at www.osp.maryland.gov for additional information regarding our agency.

