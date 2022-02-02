SHAIDON BLAKE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Writ of actual innocence — Lab reports

In 2006, the burned body of Terrance Randolph was discovered in an alley in the 1900 block of Division Street in Baltimore. It was later determined that Mr. Randolph was the victim of a gang-related murder. The autopsy revealed that his body had sustained “37 cutting and slashing wounds” and “blunt force trauma and asphyxia[.]” Evidence at trial established that Mr. Randolph was murdered in the basement of a residence bearing the street address of 1921 Division Street and that appellant, Shaidon Blake, and other individuals were present when the victim was killed.

Read the opinion