VINCENT CANNADY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Right to speedy trial — Interlocutory appeal

Vincent Cannady, appellant, is currently being prosecuted in the Circuit Court for Talbot County for handgun and firearm offenses. Although Mr. Cannady initially appealed from the court’s denial of an “Application for Leave to File Interlocutory Appeal” and “refusal” to rule on a motion for recusal, he now requests that this Court “[d]ismiss the case against him” for violation of Rule 4-271 (“[t]he date for trial in the circuit court shall be set within 30 days after the earlier of the appearance of counsel or the first appearance of the defendant before the circuit court pursuant to Rule 4-213, and shall be not later than 180 days after the earlier of those events”).

