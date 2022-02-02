WebstaurantStore takes over Harford County lease, to hire 100

WebstaurantStore, a Pennsylvania-based company that bills itself as the largest online restaurant supply store, is once again expanding its Maryland footprint.

The retailer, which already operates one distribution center in Western Maryland, is opening a second in Harford County, according to a Tuesday announcement by the Maryland Department of Commerce.

The company is leasing a 656,880-square-foot space, which was formerly occupied by logistics company Kuehne + Nagel, at 1100 Woodley Road in Perryman. The distribution center will be part of the Eastgate Industrial Park, a multi-phase project that is being developed by Baltimore firm MRP Industrial and is planned to eventually include three buildings and 2.3 million square feet of warehouse space.

The first phase, which included both the building WebstaurantStore is leasing and another building, opened in 2018. The other facility is currently being leased by The Container Store.

Additionally, Wayfair, an international furnishings company that broke into the Fortune 500 in 2019, announced in 2021 that it is also planning to open a distribution center in the industrial park, with an opening scheduled for late 2022.

Harford County has proven an attractive distribution site for a number of companies in recent years, thanks to its central location along the Interstate 95 corridor, as well as its proximity to Route 40.

The Department of Commerce said the company plans to hire at least 100 employees to work in the facility, with that number doubling within a few years.

WebstaurantStore’s current Maryland distribution site is in Cumberland, where the company owns a 525,000 square-foot space. Opened in 2014, it was the online retailer’s second distribution center on the East Coast.

At the time of its opening, the store planned to create 150 jobs in Cumberland over two years; according to Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development, the facility now employs 325 people.

The company, which is a subsidiary Clark Associates, Inc., also operates distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Kentucky and Oklahoma.