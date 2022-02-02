ZACHARY POTTS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Kazadi
Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Howard County of illegal possession of a regulated firearm and related offenses, Zachary Potts, appellant, presents for our review two questions: whether the court abused its discretion in refusing to ask a proposed voir dire question, and whether the court abused its discretion in responding to a jury question.
