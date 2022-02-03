Garett K. Presson | Abt Associates

Abt Associates has promoted Garett K. Presson to global chief information officer.

He will be responsible for leading Abt’s global information technology (IT) strategy and operations, including enterprise platforms, cyber security, infrastructure, and delivery excellence for all corporate technology initiatives. This includes evolving Abt’s already robust and collaborative virtual work environment.

Presson will also unify core IT systems and services across Abt’s IT operations in the United States, Abt’s subsidiaries in Australia and Britain, as well as the 50-plus countries in which Abt operates.

Presson joined Abt as vice president, enterprise platforms in 2017. In that role, he was responsible for the company’s enterprise global platforms’ strategy and operations, including operational analytics and associated business solutions.

While at Abt, Presson was awarded the President’s Leadership Award for driving the development of the processes and systems that allow employees to flex their work time while maintaining compliance with time reporting requirements.

Prior to joining Abt, Presson worked at PwC, where he provided leadership and guidance to Fortune 500 clients as he helped them strategically define and manage its technology transformation initiatives. His accomplishments ranged from developing an IT strategy that connected nine international manufacturing companies to leading the ERP strategy assessment for an $18 billion global paper and packaging company.