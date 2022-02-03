ANNAPOLIS — Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary who is running for governor of Maryland, announced Thursday he has chosen former Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed to be his running mate.

Sneed served on the council from 2016 to 2020. Most recently, she served as a regional director for U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen covering the Baltimore region until January.

“She understands the struggles of Marylanders because as someone who grew up in a single-parent family, she endured those struggles,” Perez, a Democrat, said. “She has worked directly in her community to lift up those in need and expand access to opportunity, and I know she will be a tremendous partner as we work to create a Maryland that works for everyone.”

Perez is running in a crowded Democratic primary with 10 candidates. Maryland’s primary is June 28.