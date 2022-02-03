Michael T. Trail | MCB Real Estate

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022

MCB Real Estate, a Baltimore-based real estate investment management firm, announced its long-time head of acquisitions, Michael T. Trail, was appointed chief investment officer and principal of the company.

Trail joined MCB after stints with PNC Realty Investors, an institutional investment manager & Corporate Office Properties Trust, a publicly-traded REIT where he worked on acquisitions and dispositions. Mike has been at MCB since 2012, starting as a senior investment associate and rising to the most senior acquisition post at the company.

He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and his MBA from the University of Maryland.

