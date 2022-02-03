Point Breeze Credit Union announced Thursday it has donated $10,000 to six local hospitals in the greater Baltimore region. These donations will go toward each hospital’s specific needs and continued efforts to support healthcare workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations were given to hospitals that serve communities in which Point Breeze Credit Union has office locations. Point Breeze has locations in Hunt Valley, Rosedale, Westminster, Owings Mills and Bel Air.

The six hospitals that received donations from Point Breeze Credit Union are:

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Bel Air: MD Upper Chesapeake Health intends to utilize this gift to provide for team members, regarded as healthcare heroes, during this challenging time as they continue to care for our community amidst the ongoing pandemic.

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Baltimore: Point Breeze Credit Union’s gift during this latest COVID surge provided a major source of funding, ensuring nurses have what they need to respond appropriately and provide much-needed support for the wellness of Franklin Square’s clinical heroes.

Washington Pediatric Hospital, Baltimore: A portion of the gift was used to match employee’s Giving Tuesday donations in November. Point Breeze has sponsored employee gift matching at Mt. Washington for nine years. Another portion will go towards a Hospital Week Employee Incentive in May, providing a meal, gift, or other incentive for all hospital staff in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County hospital locations. Most notably, 2022 marks 100 years of serving children and families in the Baltimore community, and $8,000 from the gift will go toward the “Hope Heal Grow” Centennial Campaign at Mt. Washington.

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson: The Employee Resilience Fund at UM St. Joseph Medical Center supports the emergent emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs of dedicated team members. Donations will fund small celebratory and self-care items for staff, team celebrations, healing and relaxation therapies, nourishing meals for unit staff, and more.

Carroll Hospital, Westminster: Donations will help fund specialized equipment and supplies, compassionate support for caregivers, and the ability to flexibly respond to new developments in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. With this support, Carroll Hospital will continue to be vigilant and make modifications as necessary to ensure that their communities have the best healthcare possible 24/7.

Northwest Hospital, Owings Mills: Donations will also help fund specialized equipment and supplies, compassionate support for caregivers, and the ability to flexibly respond to new developments in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

Point Breeze Credit Union is one of Maryland’s largest credit unions, with more than 61,000 members and approximate assets of $930 million. A full-service financial institution that is member-owned and not-for-profit, Point Breeze offers banking services through more than 5,600 shared branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide.

Membership in Point Breeze is open to individuals who work, worship, or volunteer within 20 miles of a Point Breeze location. Point Breeze is federally insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Opportunity lender.