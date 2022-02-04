In first court appearance, Mosby pleads not guilty and pushes for speedy trial

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found herself on the other side of the legal system Friday when she appeared as a defendant in court for the first time to answer federal perjury charges.

Mosby pleaded not guilty to all four counts, as is typical at an arraignment. Her lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, also renewed his public request for a speedy trial date within 60 days so that Mosby can defend herself in court before facing the Democratic primary for her seat.

“This is a politically charged case,” Bolden told U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson. “My client is in the middle of a reelection campaign.”

Government prosecutors are not seeking to detain Mosby while she awaits trial, so she will remain free as her case proceeds.

Coulson also informed the defense and prosecution of several upcoming deadlines set by U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, who will handle the case. Motions in the case are due by Feb. 18 and there will be a conference call with Griggsby on Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

Bolden said in court that he intends to file pretrial motions as early as Friday. He also asked that discovery be turned over immediately, though Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise said he was still waiting to receive a formal, written discovery request from the defense.

Other parts of Friday’s proceedings were more routine. Coulson explained Mosby’s rights under the Fifth and Sixth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and ensured that she understood the indictment, as he would with any criminal defendant.

After a brief moment of confusion among court staff about how many counts were included in the indictment, Mosby entered her not-guilty plea.

“Your honor, I would plead not guilty to all four counts,” she said.

Mosby faces two counts each of perjury and making false statements on a loan application. If convicted, she could face a maximum prison sentence of five years for each count of perjury and 30 years for each count of making false statements on loan applications, though federal sentences are typically far shorter than the legal maximum.

Federal investigators spent months digging into Mosby’s finances and those of her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, who has not been charged with any crimes.

The indictment, which became public last month, alleged that Marilyn Mosby falsely claimed to have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to request withdrawals from her city of Baltimore employee retirement account in 2020.

Mosby, whose salary was unaffected during the pandemic, allegedly used the withdrawals to make down payments on two Florida properties.

Bolden has told the media that Mosby had “other business interests” that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, though he has declined to offer many details.

Mosby is also accused of failing to disclose a $45,000 IRS lien for unpaid taxes when she signed applications for mortgages on the properties, which were located in Kissimmee and Long Boat Key.