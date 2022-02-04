Mercy physicians | Castle Connolly Medical

Thirteen physicians at Mercy Medical Center representing 10 different specialties have been named “Top Doctors” by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Castle Connolly identifies top doctors, both nationally and regionally, based on an extensive nominations process open to all licensed physicians in the United States.

Mercy physicians named for 2022 are:

Dr. Audrey Liu – Pulmonary Disease

Dr. Dwight D. Im – Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann – Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Sandy D. Kotiah – Medical Oncology

Dr. Lew Schon – Orthopaedic Surgery (Foot/Ankle)

Dr. Armando Sardi – Surgery (Surgical Oncology)

Dr. Craig A. Vander Kolk – Plastic Surgery

Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein – Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Marc W. Hungerford – Orthopaedic Surgery (Orthopedics & Joint Replacement)

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes – Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Brett W. Katzen – Ophthalmology

Dr. Charles C. Park – Neurosurgery

Dr. Sergey V. Kantsevoy – Gastroenterology (Endoscopy)

The national selection process for Castle Connolly’s “Top Doctors” is based on both peer nomination and extensive review by a physician-led research team. Medical training, board certifications, achievements, and other credentials are also measured during the annual selection process.