Sabra Health Care to acquire senior housing portfolio

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. announced Friday that, along with Sienna Senior Living, it agreed to acquire a Canadian senior housing portfolio for $243 million, subject to certain closing conditions.

Sabra and Sienna have announced the pending acquisition of a portfolio of 11 senior housing communities strategically positioned across the provinces of Ontario and Saskatchewan, which will be acquired through a newly formed 50/50 joint venture.

The predominantly independent living portfolio consists of mostly newer construction with an average age of six years, which positions it well to capture demand growth across the senior housing industry as Canada’s 75-and-older population is expected to double over the next 20 years. Importantly, this transaction will also deepen the strategic relationship between Sabra and Sienna.

Sienna is an owner/operator of senior housing and long-term care communities that currently manages eight Canadian independent living communities that are wholly owned by Sabra.

Sabra and Sienna will acquire the 1,048 unit portfolio through a newly formed 50/50 joint venture, with Sienna to operate the portfolio.

The per unit basis of this portfolio is approximately $230,000, which is below replacement cost and attractive amid a backdrop of escalating construction costs.

Excluding one recently constructed community in lease-up, the portfolio includes 10 communities with 936 units and an estimated value of $217 million. Year-to-date as of Sept. 30, 2021, average occupancy for these 10 communities was approximately 90%. These communities are expected to have a year-one yield of roughly 6%. The lease-up community was opened in 2019 and has 112 units. Upon stabilization, this community is expected to generate a yield higher than 6%.

The portfolio also has embedded incremental value-creation potential through expansion opportunities for an additional 233 units.

The transaction is expected to close upon receipt of regulatory approvals, which is anticipated to occur in the first half of 2022.

Sabra will fund its portion of the acquisition using cash on hand and proceeds from in-process capital recycling activity, which will keep leverage in line with the long-term target of 5.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.