Marc J. Hassan | Brown Hassan

Marc J. Hassan, Esq., a partner at the law firm Bowers, Hassan & Herndon where he focuses on workers compensation and automobile accidents, was named to the board of directors of the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET).

MCVET serves more than 200 veterans daily at its 100,000-square-foot facility in downtown Baltimore with the support of more than 40 staff members. MCVET provides it’s clients with comprehensive services including case management, employment services, education services, life skills training, addiction counseling and recovery, housing, meals and secure facilities to receive these services.