McDaniel’s new president aims to strengthen community ties

McDaniel College President Julia Jasken had been with the Westminster college for almost 20 years before she stepped into the role of president last summer. She started in 2003 as a professor of English before rising to take on several administrative roles over the following years.

Most recently, Jasken was the school’s executive vice president and provost, leading initiatives from the creation of McDaniel’s signature McDaniel Commitment, the college’s academic model, to the launch of ten new majors in 2020.

Now, as McDaniel begins a strategic planning process that will set the stage for the school’s next decade, Jasken reflects on her first semester as McDaniel’s president, her goals and priorities for the college, and what sets McDaniel apart in Maryland’s competitive higher education landscape.

The Daily Record: Were there any surprises about the job of president?

Jasken: I don’t know if it was a surprise, necessarily, but one of the things that was a big adjustment for me was the number of different constituencies and the importance of paying attention to each one of them. As provost, I was very focused on the internal operations of the institution. The shift, when you move into the presidency, is, you’ve got the alumni base, you’ve got your donor base, you’ve got a broader role in the city. And also, of course, you need to be keeping your eye on how things are going nationally and in Annapolis.

But the things that are sort of stretches in this role are also things that I’m very excited about.

TDR: Can you go over few of your initial initiatives as president and what you’ve completed to date?

Jasken: One of the things that I think has been critically important, stepping into this role at this time in the middle of a pandemic, is making sure that our internal campus community has opportunities to connect with one another. So, we’ve spent a lot of time strengthening our community ties amongst each other.

Our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts have taken front seat over the last couple years, but specifically over the last six months, as well. Here on campus, we have about 40% students of color, and that has gone up 20% in the last decade. So, that’s been a real strategic direction for us in terms of fulfilling our mission to having an open, inclusive, diverse community.

We have really made some good strides in recruiting and retaining employees of color, because we know that it’s one thing to bring students to campus, but once they get here, they have to feel like they belong, they have to feel like they are supported. We brought on a chief diversity officer at the associate provost level, Richard Smith, and he’s been doing really great work, building that community and working on increasing DEI training.

We haven’t quite launched it, but we’re about to launch some DEI dashboards that show clear progress to goals that will be available on our website. So, we’re looking forward to getting that off the ground as well.

TDR: McDaniel launched 10 new majors a few years ago. Could you talk a little more about what you think that signals in terms of curriculum recalibration?

Jasken: One of the things that has been a challenge leading a liberal arts college is that, even though we know that we are preparing students incredibly well for the workplace, oftentimes students are increasingly wanting to see the direct path in the major that they select.

What we tried to do with our new majors is really focus on majors that students could see where they’re going. Actuarial science, American Sign Language, biomedical science, criminal justice, health science, marketing, editing and publishing. We haven’t compromised at all on that liberal arts core: the critical thinking, quantitative reasoning, global understanding. But what we’ve done is really turn the volume up on the career focus of those majors, and to really help students see what it is that they’re going to get if they come to McDaniel.

TDR: McDaniel’s focus on career development seems to be a really big part of your mission. Can you talk a little bit about how that came to be and how that helps you stand out from other colleges?

Jasken: One of the things that we spent a lot of time thinking about when we were first building the McDaniel Commitment was, what is it that the most successful students have here at McDaniel? What is the combination of experiences or supports that really has certain students shine?

The most successful students had a lot of interaction with our Center for Experience and Opportunity. They were engaged in experiential learning. They were taking, on their own initiative, courses that were focused on career development. When we built the McDaniel Commitment, we said, ‘OK, rather than making it possible for students to have all of these experiences, which every liberal arts college does, what does it look like for us to guarantee it?’

TDR: What has fundraising been like since you became president, and are you comfortable with where the school is financially?

Jasken: On the fundraising front, I think it’s been a little bit different this first semester than it might normally be under nonpandemic circumstances, because it’s so important to be out on the road and connecting with donors. A lot of that has had to happen on Zoom so far. This spring is when more of that work will happen.

I don’t know that any college president would tell you that they are satisfied with the level of fundraising, because you always want to do more, because more fundraising means more access for students, and it’s critically important that we keep college affordable.

I think that from a financial perspective, we have been shielded from the effects of the pandemic. Many schools are really struggling right now, and because, for the last three years, we’ve been able to have record enrollment, it has helped us.

But I think that there are certainly signs for all institutions that are concerning relative to the increased attrition with COVID. Nationally, you’re looking at about a 2.0% attrition. Nationally, you’re looking at a million fewer students coming into higher education, due to the pandemic. So, there are some concerns on the horizon there for all institutions.

TDR: Having been at McDaniel for 20 years, how do you avoid a sense of potential complacency stepping into the role of president?

Jasken: One of the things that has been very exciting about moving into this position is that we had, for a variety of reasons, a fair amount of turnover at the vice president level. From the perspective of the influx of energy and new ideas, we have it in spades. That’s not to say that I don’t also need to be keeping my eye on the horizon and looking at who McDaniel needs to be as we move into this next phase, but there’s a mighty team of folks that are working on that question.