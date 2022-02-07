John Socknat, Daniel JT McKenna and Judy Mok | Ballard Spahr

John Socknat and Daniel JT McKenna were named coleader of Ballard Spahr’s Consumer Financial Services Group and Judy Mok was named head of the firm’s Fintech and Payments Group alongside current Practice Leader Ron Vaske.

Socknat advises mortgage and consumer finance companies across the country in compliance and enforcement actions. McKenna represents clients in individual and class action litigation in the CFS space and who has led the litigation arm of the national powerhouse practice. Mok negotiates payments transactions and strategic partnership arrangements for some of the world’s largest financial institutions and merchants. She also is vice chair of the Deposit Products and Payment Systems Subcommittee of the ABA Business Law Section’s Consumer Financial Services Committee and was recently named to the Notable Women in Law list by Crain’s New York Business.